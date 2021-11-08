DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
The "Incontinence Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Incontinence Products estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Incontinence Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Segments Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Essity Aktiebolag
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Hollister Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Ontex BVBA
- Paul Hartmann AG
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- TZMO SA
- Unicharm Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Incontinence Products: A Prelude
- Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population
- Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
- Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
- Incontinence Products Market by Channel
- Institutional Market
- Consumer Market
- Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market
- Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
- Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- MARKET TRENDS
- Manufacturers Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence
- Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance
- Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper
- Targeting the Male Population
- Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit
- Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence
- Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers
- Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
- Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
- Expanding Product Variety
- Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology
- Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
- Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard
- Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
- In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
- Women Move towards Need Specific Products
- Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market
- SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance
- Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
- A Penchant for Thinness
- Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities
- Product Trends in Incontinence Market
- Changing the Look
- Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
- Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
- Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
- KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS
- Growth Drivers
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Female Population Drives Demand
- Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
- Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers
- Growth Inhibitors
- Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste
- Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4c3g7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005531/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/08/2021 05:32 AM/DISC: 11/08/2021 05:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005531/en