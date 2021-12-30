DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021--
The "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Pediatric, Adult), By Application (HRF, AHRF), By Product (Disposables, Systems), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market size is estimated to reach USD 434.2 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.9%.
Companies Mentioned
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Getinge
- Vero Biotech
- Linde
- Beyond Air
- SLE
- Nu Med
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Air Liquide Healthcare
- Circassia Pharmaceuticals
A rise in the cases of respiratory failure among neonates, increased pollution levels leading to lung diseases in adults, need for quick treatment response, and reduced complications are the factors driving the adoption of inhaled nitric oxide therapy. The presence of several small-scale manufacturers and research initiatives undertaken by major players to prove treatment efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus further enhances market growth.
Safe and effective treatment regimen, a rapid offset of action, reduced toxicity, high concentration of drug at the target organ, avoidance of systemic adverse reaction, and reduced dose of medication are some of the advantages of INO over other medications. This leads to the improved adoption of INO, potentially driving the market growth. Market leaders like Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals are providing fundings to conduct clinical trials of INO therapy to treat complications in COVID-19 patients. Such initiatives are said to boost the market growth during the forecasted period.
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights
- The pediatric type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the rising usage of INO therapy on account of its efficacy and reduced complications
- The Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF) application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020
- Hospitals was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to the presence of funds and well-established infrastructure in this end-user setting
- Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the growing pediatric population, rise in the cases of respiratory diseases, and presence of local manufacturers of disposables
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Advantage of quick onset upon administration to improve adoption among medical practitioners
3.4.1.2. Cost efficient treatment
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled staff to monitor delivery device, hinders market growth
3.5. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2.1. Innovators
9.3. Vendor Landscape
