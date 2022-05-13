DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2022--
The "LAMEA Insulin Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Type 2 Diabetes and Type 1 Diabetes), By Syringe Size, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Insulin Syringes Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
The insulin dosage determines the appropriate syringe size for individuals. One may need various syringe sizes to modify your insulin dose as needed because the insulin dose may alter based on the blood sugar levels. Insulin needles are available in a variety of diameters and thicknesses.
The length of a needle controls how far it can penetrate your skin. Insulin needles should only penetrate just beneath the skin, not into muscle. Shorter needles are less likely to penetrate the muscle. Insulin is administered subcutaneously, or beneath the skin, into the fat layer. A short needle is utilized to inject insulin into the fatty layer between the muscle and skin in this sort of injection.
Obesity rates among children and adolescents in Gulf countries range from 5% to 14% for men and 3% to 18% for girls. Obesity is on the rise in the Gulf area, with prevalence rates ranging from 2 percent to 55 percent in adult females and 1 percent to 30 percent in adult males. Obesity in the UAE is twice as high as the worldwide norm; in Kuwait, more than half of the adult population has diabetes connected to obesity, and 75 percent of Egyptians are overweight; medical experts blame the desert environment.
The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Insulin Syringes Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $44.5 million by 2027. The Argentina market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The UAE market is poised to grow a CAGR of 7.8% during (2021 - 2027).
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Nipro Corporation.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes and
- Type 1 Diabetes
By Syringe Size
- 3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml)
- 1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml)
- 1CC Syringe (1ml) and
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Homecare Settings, and
- Others
By Country:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Biocon Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
