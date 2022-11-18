DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Intelligent Flow Meter Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market is projected to reach USD 3,948.33 million by 2027 from USD 2,712.67 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Intelligent Flow Meter Market size was estimated at USD 656.17 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 698.91 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.53% to reach USD 959.28 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Intelligent Flow Meter Market size was estimated at USD 847.27 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 906.86 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.70% to reach USD 1,250.51 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Intelligent Flow Meter Market size was estimated at USD 1,209.21 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,277.13 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.23% to reach USD 1,738.53 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on intelligent flow meter identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the intelligent flow meter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type:
- Coriolis
- Differential Pressure
- Magnetic Flow Meters
- Multiphase
- Thermal
- Turbine
- Ultrasonic
- Variable Area
- Vortex
Offering:
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
Communication Protocol:
- Hart
- Modbus
- Profibus
Industry:
- Chemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Metals & Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Power Generation
- Pulp & Paper
- Water & Wastewater
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- ABB Ltd.
- Azbil Corporation
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Baker Hughes Company
- Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.
- Brooks Instrument, LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser AG
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Katronic Technologies Ltd.
- KROHNE Group
- Omega Engineering, Inc.
- Proteus Industries
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TASI Group
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
