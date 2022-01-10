DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
The "Internet of Things (IoT) In Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.
The report predicts the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on internet of things (IoT) in logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027
The report on internet of things (IoT) in logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the internet of things (IoT) in logistics market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the internet of things (IoT) in logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Flourishing E-commerce industry
- Rapid growth in the manufacturing industry across the developing regions
Restraints
- High cost of installation and maintenance
Opportunities
- Advancements in modern technologies such as AI and 5G
Segments Covered
The global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented on the basis of software, hardware, organization size, and application.
The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market by Software
- Resource Monitoring
- Safety and Security
- Traffic and Fleet Management
- Others
The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market by Hardware
- GPS Tracking Devices
- RFID Tags
- Sensor Nodes
- Others
The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market by Application
- Warehouse
- Freight
- Yard/dock
- Fleet
- Others
Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- AT&T Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Eurotech S.p.A.
- Cisco System Inc.
- Veridify Security Inc.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- E2open, LLC
