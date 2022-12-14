DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
The "Global Knee Surgeries and Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030"
Many types of medicines are available to help control pain, including opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Acetaminophen, etc. Medications help people feel more comfortable, allowing one to start moving sooner, get the strength back more quickly, and recover from knee surgeries and arthroplasty faster.
Furthermore, increasing number of total knee arthroplasty is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period
For instance, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2017, the number of total knee arthroplasty is estimated to range between 60,000 and 70,000 per year in Brazil.
Market Dynamics
Increasing research and development activities by the key players for the development and launch of knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management drugs are expected to drive the growth of the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market over the forecast period.
For instance, in May 2021, Allay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, pioneering ultra-sustained analgesic products to transform post-surgical pain management and recuperation, announced the first-ever clinical data showing non-opioid pain relief lasting two weeks after a single administration. The existing post-surgical pain products have shown effectiveness for a maximum of three days after a single dose. The data come from a Phase 1b/2a clinical study of Allay's first candidate, ATX-101, in development to treat pain after total knee arthroplasty (replacement) or TKA surgery.
Moreover, increasing approval of drug is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in march 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen, as an (OTC) over-the-counter product for pain relief. Advil Dual Action gives relief for various symptoms and is the major formulation that merges acetaminophen and ibuprofen, 2 strong ingredients indicated for over-the-counter pain relief that work in different ways.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market, market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market
Detailed Segmentation
Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market, By Drug:
- Acetaminophen
- COX-2 inhibitors
- Opioids
- Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatories
- Ketamine
- Others
Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Pfizer Inc
- Allay Therapeutics
- Mallinckrodt
- Johnson & Johnson
- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Purdue Pharma
- Delphis Pharmaceutical
- Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- AbbVie Inc
- Aurobindo Pharma
