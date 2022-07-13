DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
The "Massage Equipment Market Research Report by Product (Deemark Healthcare, Eye Care Massager, and Hand Held Massager), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Massage Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 9,307.68 million in 2021, USD 10,576.37 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.80% to reach USD 20,224.12 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Massage Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Massage Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Massage Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Massage Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Massage Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Massage Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Massage Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Massage Equipment Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing usage of massage services due to increased stress and physical problems
- Increasing number of massage centers in shopping malls and supermarkets
- Rising demand for at-home services for massage
- Increasing influence of doctors and wellness programs for massage therapies
Restraints
- Expensive electric massage equipment and injuries caused due to massage equipment
Opportunities
- Proliferating hospitality industry
- Increasing automation and technology advances in massage equipment
- Boosting sales through online channels
Challenges
- Mostly considered as a luxury product and lower adoption in low income economies
Companies Mentioned
- Beurer GmbH
- Bossman Brands
- Bremed
- Casada International
- Deemark Healthcare
- Fujiiryoki
- Hans Dinslage GmbH
- Healthmate Forever
- HoMedics
- International Electro Medical
- International Technology Corporation
- JSB Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Lanaform
- Lifelong
- Medisana
- Norlanya
- Omron Corporation
- OSIM International Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Prospera Technologies Ltd.
- RoboTouch
- Scorpio Infosolutions
- Shenzhen XFT Medical
- Spine Care Medical Instruments Private Limited
- ZARYA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyexiz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005576/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH CONSUMER ELECTRONICS OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/13/2022 08:57 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 08:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005576/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.