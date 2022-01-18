DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
The "Medical Spa - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period.
Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Medical Spa market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.72% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$947.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Both business- and consumer-end response to the medical spa sector has been remarkable in recent years in the US. While new players have entered this space, existing wellness centres, dental clinics and even big retailers (such as department stores) have been expanding their offering to provide specialised services in order to attract more customers.
Hair Removal Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Growing acceptance of professional hair removal services is benefiting the market for medical spas. Hair removal technologies provide women and men with convenient and effective options to remove hair from specific parts of the body for a natural and hair-free skin. Continuous advances in these technologies have resulted in sophisticated products that work for different skin types and hair color.
Hair removal technologies are commonly used to treat various areas including the face, upper lip, legs, pubic area, bikini line, fingers, back, chin, cheeks and feet. While these techniques are also intended to treat eyebrows, majority of customers consider low-tech means such as waxing, threading or plucking. Some of the next-generation hair removal treatments are intended for permanent removal of hair for long-lasting results.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Spas Mark the Convergence of Beauty & Medicine
- Robust Outlook for the Beauty Industry Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Medical Spa Market
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas
- Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas
- Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era
- Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health
- Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of Herbal Medicines
- Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases Drives Demand for Skin Treatments at Medical Spas
- Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical Spas
- Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns
- Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight
- Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to Provide Holistic Spa Treatments
- Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped Growth Opportunities
- Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy
- Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas
