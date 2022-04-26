DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
The "Global Micro-LED Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Display and Lighting), By Display Type, By Lighting Type, By Panel Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micro-LED Market size is expected to reach $19.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 76.6 % CAGR during the forecast period.
LED stands for abbreviation Light-emitting diode. A LED is a semiconductor device that emits light whenever an electric current run through it. LEDs are considered cutting-edge technology and are used in energy-saving lighting. In comparison to halogen or incandescent lights, LED lighting helps in minimizing electricity expenses by reducing energy consumption by approximately 85%. In addition, they also comprise a longer lifespan, greater light quality, and are more durable, which makes them popular in industrial and residential applications including modular lighting, task lighting, kitchen under-cabinet lighting, refrigerated case lighting, as well as recessed downlights.
Over the last few years, LED lights have been established as a potent lighting source. These lights have rapidly acquired prominence in the lighting sector across numerous industries due to their multiple advantages over traditional lighting technologies.
Although, the LED lighting industry is rapidly becoming popular all over the world and it has significant opportunities for growth over the upcoming decades. For instance, India is one of the largest lighting markets in the world, which makes it a lucrative hub for LED producers to set up their businesses. A sustainable atmosphere for the LED industry is provided by skilled labor, the convenience of doing business, and geographical advantages.
The development of the LED light industry is continuously being supported by various businesses of all sizes, namely large-sized enterprises, small-sized enterprises, and medium-sized enterprises. For instance, massive displays, such as CLEDIS, micro-displays, and the Apple Watch are rapidly becoming popular among people across the world. However, the diffusion of application development is trending across the world, due to which, there is a cut-throat competition among key market players.
Market Growth Factors:
The rising trend for smart wearables
The popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as breakthroughs in ultra-high definition micro-display panels, is constantly increasing. The adoption of extended reality and the development of virtual reality glasses, which significantly improved micro displays to offer users an enhanced experience, is expected to continue to drive micro display adoption in wearable devices in the forecasting years. In addition, the desire for thin, efficient displays made of OLED materials is propelling the micro displays industry forward. Micro displays are more compact than regular displays and offer good quality, high resolution, and low power consumption. It's great for consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, as well as healthcare applications, gadgets, and equipment because of these characteristics.
Rising demand for efficient and brighter display panels
A micro-LED display is the latest technology that comprises a cluster of tiny LEDs that forms a single pixel element. In comparison to typical LED and OLED display technologies, it provides better contrast. Additionally, as compared to other technologies like LEDs and OLEDs, the power consumption of micro-LED displays is lower. As a result, the penetration of this technology is increasing due to the high demand for brighter and more energy-efficient devices.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Fragile supply chain along with limited patents
The three key supply chain steps required for mass production of micro-LED displays are micro-LED manufacture, mass transferring, and panel manufacturing. These three processes should be well-aligned for large-scale display production. Micro-LED displays have a more difficult and lengthy supply chain than LCD or OLED panels.
As the technology improves, the LCD supply chain, which includes a variety of materials and components, becomes more established. The OLED supply chain is changing, yet, because there are lesser components in the display panel, a lesser number of market players can control the supply chain. Every operation in the micro-LED supply chain is crucial, and managing each stage of the supply chain by one or two parties is expected to be difficult.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Display and
- Lighting
By Display Type
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Smartwatch
- Television
- Near-to-Eye Devices
- Head-up-displays
- Digital Signage, and
- Others
By Lighting Type
- General Lighting and
- Automotive Lighting
By Panel Size
- Small & Medium-sized Panel
- Large Panels
- Micro Display
By Vertical
- Consumer Electronics
- Advertising
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Sony Corporation
- Apple, Inc.
- Ostendo Technologies, Inc.
- Lumens.com
- Konka Group Co., Ltd.
- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
- X-Celeprint Limited (Xtrion N.V.)
- Nanosys, Inc.
- Visionox Technology, Inc.
