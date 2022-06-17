DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The "Microtasking Market Research Report by Task Type (Offline and Online), Customer Type, Task, End-users, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microtasking Market size was estimated at USD 1,381.83 million in 2020, USD 1,798.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.23% to reach USD 10,299.93 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Microtasking Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Microtasking Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Microtasking Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Microtasking Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Microtasking Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Microtasking Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Microtasking Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Microtasking Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Internet Access & Digitization and Popularity of Remote Working
- Businesses Increasing Operational Efficiency with Microtask Outsourcing
- Expanding Use of Microtasking as a Reliable Side Hustle
Restraints
- Privacy & Security Concerns in Microtasking Platforms
Opportunities
- Increasing Technology Support for Remote Work & Outsourcing
- Emergence of Several Microtasking Start-Ups in Developing Economies
- Active Initiatives to Bring Transparency in Payment Model
Challenges
- Lack of Trust Between the Organizations and Employees due to Virtualization
Companies Mentioned
- 99designs
- Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc.
- Appen Limited
- Bazaarvoice, Inc.
- Clickworker GmbH
- Coople AG
- DesignContest LLC
- Dynata, LLC
- Fancy Hands, Inc.
- Field Agent, Inc.
- Fusion Event Staffing
- Humanatic.com
- InstaStaff Technologies, Inc.
- IntelliZoom Panel
- MyCrowd QA
- Ossisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- StartUpLift LLC
- The Wolf Corp.
- TryMyUI
- Userlytics Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsa51
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005427/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/17/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005427/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.