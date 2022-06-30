DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
The "Neonatal Ventilators Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neonatal ventilators market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide Medical Systems India
- Breas Medical
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
- Getinge AB
- Hamilton Medical
- Medtronic
- ResMed
- Smiths Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- VYAIRE
Key Market Trends
Portable Neonatal Ventilators Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period
Portable neonatal ventilator is expected to dominate the global neonatal ventilators market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of these ventilators due to an proximal flow sensor for precise measurements, intellitrig leak compensation and advanced ncpap modes. The transport of neonates within the hospital setting is a common event that exposes patients to risks normally not encountered in the stationary environment. As per the study of neonatal transports conducted by NICU, almost 43.8% of neonates suffer from respiratory disorders needs ventilation support during transport, which can be eliminated by the portable neonatal ventilators.
The device will transform ventilatory care through its small size, portability, ease of use, versatility and extended battery life. By costing as little as a one third of other ICU ventilators and offering both invasive and noninvasive capabilities, the device is ideally suited, no matter what their location or severity. These factors expected to drive the segment development.
North America Represents the Largest Market and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth.
North America is expected to dominate the overall ventilators market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as high purchasing power, technological advancements and government initiatives regarding infant safety such as "United Nations' Millennium Development Goal" have contributed to the growth of the market in the North America region. The value-based healthcare model has led to the development of well-equipped NICU centers along with increasing number of approvals for these devices from the FDA, thereby contributing to the market growth.
North America is followed by Asia Pacific which is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven by an increase in birth rate and rising cases of pre-term birth in countries like China and India. Infrastructural development and improved healthcare policies promoting better care provision are also the prime factors contributing to the market growth in this region. India's Newborn Action Plan 2014 includes various healthcare reforms that support the expansion of the market within the region. These factors are anticipated to bode well for regional market growth in the forthcoming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases
4.2.2 Rising Cases of Pre-mature Birth
4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Neonatal Ventilators
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Neonatal Ventilators
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By product
5.1.1 Invasive ventilation
5.1.2 Non-invasive ventilation
5.2 By Mobility
5.2.1 Intensive Care Ventilators
5.2.2 Portable/Transportable Ventilators
5.2.3 Others
5.3 By Mode
5.3.1 Pressure Mode Ventilation
5.3.2 Combined Mode Ventilation
5.3.3 Volume Mode Ventilation
5.3.4 Others
5.4 End User
5.4.1 Hospital
5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.4.3 Others
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Air Liquide Medical Systems India
6.1.2 Breas Medical
6.1.3 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
6.1.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
6.1.5 Getinge AB
6.1.6 Hamilton Medical
6.1.7 Medtronic
6.1.8 ResMed
6.1.9 Smiths Medical
6.1.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.11 VYAIRE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c25z4k
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005402/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/30/2022 04:40 AM/DISC: 06/30/2022 04:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005402/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.