DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Network Security Sandbox - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Network Security Sandbox estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.4% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 42.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.1% CAGR
The Network Security Sandbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.4% and 34.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
- Cisco
- FireEye, Inc.
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lastline Inc.
- McAfee, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- SonicWall
- Symantec Corporation
- Trend Micro
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjchle
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005422/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/07/2022 12:19 PM/DISC: 01/07/2022 12:19 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005422/en