The "Neurorehabilitation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neurorehabilitation market was valued at $ 1,097.69 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 2,45million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Neurorehabilitation is an advanced recovery treatment method designed for those individuals who have nervous system related injury or disorder, which helps to restore their lost abilities, supervised by doctors. Neurorehabilitation devices involve non-invasive brain stimulators, brain-computer interfaces, neuro-robotic systems, and wearable devices. Neurorehabilitation devices facilitate to reduce symptoms and improve neurological related function. This device is most commonly used for physiotherapy and it improves patient quality life. For handling this device and help patient to improved neuro function, skilled professionals are required. There are various types of devices available in the market such as neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces.
The major factors that drive growth of the neurorehabilitation market include increase in prevalence of neurological diseases such as brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. Increase in awareness about neurorehabilitation devices among population. In addition, growth in funding for R&D and rise in product approvals of neurorehabilitation devices by regulatory authorities further boost growth of the neurorehabilitation market. However, high cost of neurorehabilitation devices and lack of adequate skilled professionals to operate neurorehabilitation devices and perform neurorehabilitation therapies in the healthcare industry hamper growth of the market. In contrast, rise in demand for telerehabilitation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the neurorehabilitation market.
The global neurorehabilitation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, it is segmented into neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. By application, it is segmented into brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases
- Increasing Funding for R&D Activities
- Rising Product Approvals by Regulatory Authorities
Restraint
- High Cost of Neurorehabilitation Devices
Opportunities
- Rising Demand of Telerehabilitation
Companies Mentioned
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- BioScience Managers Ltd (Rex Bionics Ltd)
- Bioventus (Bioness Inc.)
- DIH (Hocoma AG)
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
- Eodyne
- Neofect
- Neuro Rehab VR
- Reha Technology AG
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd
