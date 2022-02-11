DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 11, 2022--
The Global Next-Generation Network Market is estimated to be USD 26.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The constant improvement in technological innovations in the telecommunication industry and low operational costs are major consumers moving towards Next Generation Network. This network supports various features such as high-speed services and data services.
Furthermore, it offers a single network that is capable of carrying information for a phone call, web session, video conference, from the source to the destination. An increase in data traffic across the globe has created the demand for high-speed networks. However, substitutes such as high-speed wireless networks and digital subscriber lines are hindering market growth.
Moreover, rising demand for new advanced technology for supporting services such as M2M and cloud is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
The Global Next-Generation Network Market is segmented based on Offering, Application, End-User, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Demand in High-Speed Multimedia Services
- Low Operational Cost
- Rapidly Increasing Data Traffic
Restraints
- High Costs Related to the Infrastructure
- The Reluctance of Small Service Providers
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for New Advanced Technology
- Huge investments by the government and companies
Challenges
- Availability of Substitutes
