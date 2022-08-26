DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 292.75 billion by 2027 from USD 178.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 8.62% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 42,154.90 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 45,068.39 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% to reach USD 67,276.99 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 76,354.54 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 83,695.00 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% to reach USD 128,009.81 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 59,660.06 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 64,538.76 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% to reach USD 97,466.49 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on nutraceutical ingredients identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the nutraceutical ingredients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Health Benefits:
- Bone Health
- Gut Health
- Heart Health
- Immunity
- Nutrition
- Weight Management
Type:
- Carotenoids
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Minerals
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
- Prebiotics
- Probiotics
- Proteins & Amino Acids
- Vitamins
Application:
- Animal Nutrition
- Dietary Supplements
- Functional Beverages
- Functional Foods
- Personal Care
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Amway Corporation
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Arla Foods amba
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Balchem Corporation
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chr Hansen Holding A/S
- Danone S.A.
- Divi's Laboratories Limited
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group PLC
- Kyowa Kirin Group
- Lonza Group
- Martin Bauer Group
- Nestle S.A.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
