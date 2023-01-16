DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
The "On-demand Logistics Market By Service Type, By End User, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the on-demand logistics market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.
On-demand logistics is a modern logistics strategy which enables companies to fulfill customers' orders as soon as they are placed. It aids the companies to expand their customer reach by delivering the customer's order within same-day, next-day or 2-days. In addition, it can support multichannel retailing, which streamlines and automates the fulfillment process for customer's orders which are received through numerous sales channels.
Moreover, on-demand logistics requires flexible fulfillment solutions, robust distribution network and advanced & modern technologies such as cloud computing, analytics and others. Furthermore, on-demand logistics provides several benefits such as enhanced customer base, reduction in the cost of infrastructure, fast courier tracking, and others.
B2B transactions in on-demand logistics services has gained traction due to the increased trend to deliver official documents from one office to another in a shorter time span. Moreover, there are numerous companies such as A1-SameDay, Aramex, DHL and others, which are offering same day on-demand delivery services to customers across the globe. Furthermore, increased adoption of app-based delivery services by enterprises will supplement the growth of the segment.
The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the on-demand logistics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing on-demand logistics market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the on-demand logistics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global on-demand logistics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Service Type
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Value Added Services
By End User
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
By Application
- Retail and E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Documents and Letters
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- FedEx Corporation
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- DSV A/S
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- A1 SameDay Delivery Service, Inc.
- Dropoff, Inc.
- Jet Delivery, Inc.
- Power Link Expedite Corporation
- Flirtey Holdings, Inc.
