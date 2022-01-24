DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
The "Painting Robots - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Painting Robots Market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Painting Robots Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Painting Robots Market: Taxonomy
The Painting Robots Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.
Type
- Pedestal Robots
- Robotic Arms
Payload
- Up to 5 Kg
- Up to 15 Kg
- Up to 45 Kg
Function
- Painting
- Waterborne
- Solventborne
- UV Cured
- Painting, Spraying & Coating
Reach
- Up to 1,000 mm
- Up to 1,500 mm
- Up to 2,000 mm
- Up to 2,500 mm
- Up to 3,000 mm
Configuration
- 6 Axis
- 7 Axis
Application
- Atomizer
- Air Gun
End Use Industry
- Transportation
- Automotive
- Railways
- 2 & 3 Wheelers
- Aerospace
Consumer Appliances
- Foundry & casting
- Furniture
- Textiles
- Construction
- Heavy Engineering Equipment
- HVAC & Refrigeration
- Sanitaryware
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- FANUC Corporation
- ABB Ltd
- KUKA AG
- Yasakawa Global
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- DURR Group
- Staubli International AG
