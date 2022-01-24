DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

The "Painting Robots - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Painting Robots Market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Painting Robots Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Painting Robots Market: Taxonomy

The Painting Robots Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Type

  • Pedestal Robots
  • Robotic Arms

Payload

  • Up to 5 Kg
  • Up to 15 Kg
  • Up to 45 Kg

Function

  • Painting
  • Waterborne
  • Solventborne
  • UV Cured
  • Painting, Spraying & Coating

Reach

  • Up to 1,000 mm
  • Up to 1,500 mm
  • Up to 2,000 mm
  • Up to 2,500 mm
  • Up to 3,000 mm

Configuration

  • 6 Axis
  • 7 Axis

Application

  • Atomizer
  • Air Gun

End Use Industry

  • Transportation
  • Automotive
  • Railways
  • 2 & 3 Wheelers
  • Aerospace

Consumer Appliances

  • Foundry & casting
  • Furniture
  • Textiles
  • Construction
  • Heavy Engineering Equipment
  • HVAC & Refrigeration
  • Sanitaryware
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • FANUC Corporation
  • ABB Ltd
  • KUKA AG
  • Yasakawa Global
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • DURR Group
  • Staubli International AG

