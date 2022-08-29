DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
The "Pet Insurance Market Research Report by Product (Accident and Illness and Accident Only), Animal Type, End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pet Insurance Market size was estimated at USD 5,190.11 million in 2021, USD 5,608.96 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.32% to reach USD 8,385.87 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pet Insurance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pet Insurance Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pet Insurance Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pet Insurance Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pet Insurance Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pet Insurance Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pet Insurance Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pet Insurance Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Healthcare Expenditure for Pets and Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance by Owners
- Increasing Pet Veterinary Costs
- Rising Companies Offering Innovative Pet Insurance Coverage
Restraints
- Dearth of Reimbursement Policies
Opportunities
- Continued Initiatives to Increase Consumer Awareness Attributed to Several Policies
- Growing Number of Mergers and Acquisition for Pet Insurance Companies
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Associated to Pet Insurance
Companies Mentioned
- ALLIANZ INSURANCE PLC
- Anicom Holding, Inc
- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
- Direct Line Group
- Economical Mutual Insurance Co
- Embrace Pet Insurance By NSM Insurance Group, LLC
- Figo Pet Insurance LLC
- Floracopeia Inc
- Hartville Group
- Health for Pet
- Healthy Paws Pet Insurance
- ipet Insurance Co Ltd
- Japan Animal Club
- Lansforsakringar
- Medibank Private Limited
- MetLife, Inc
- Nationwide Building Society
- Oriental Insurance Company Ltd
- Petsure (Australia) Pty Ltd
- Royal & Sun Alliance
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- Trupanion
- Warburg Pincus LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3dgs0
