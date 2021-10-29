DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
The "Global Probe Card Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the probe card market and it is poised to grow by $992.27 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the probe card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investment in fabs and the miniaturization of electronic products.
The probe card market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the probe card market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- FEINMETALL GmbH
- FormFactor Inc.
- JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.
- Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Microfriend
- Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.
- MPI Corp.
- Nidec Corp.
- Technoprobe Spa
- WILL-Technology Co. Ltd
The report on probe card market covers the following areas:
- Probe card market sizing
- Probe card market forecast
- Probe card market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Advanced probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Standard probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Memory device - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foundry and Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py0ufb
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005218/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/29/2021 06:40 AM/DISC: 10/29/2021 06:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005218/en