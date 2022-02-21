DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Global Protective Face Masks Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protective face masks market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 53.5% over 2019-2028.
According to a study published by Insure Insights on the Global Protective Face Masks Market, Protective Face Masks is a face cover that covers the mouth and nose of the user so as to protect users from the harmful effects of air pollution and to prevent respiratory issues. It is also being used to protect oneself from infections; it is widely being used by healthcare professionals during surgeries. The growth in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors across the globe, and the Government initiatives regarding the use of masks in the Coronavirus outbreak have further accelerated the market growth.
The surge in the COVID-19 cases has driven the Global Protective Face Masks Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly driven the market of Global Protective Face Masks Market. The extensive use of face masks, especially in the healthcare sector for doctors and nurses, and other healthcare workers, and the rise in OPD sessions and surgeries in hospitals have escalated the market growth. The rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections has expanded the demand for a face mask for personal use. The rise in health issues and viral infections around the globe have created a positive influence on market growth.
Protective masks have held the highest segmental growth in the Global Protective Face Masks Market
Based on product type, the procedure masks segment held the highest growth as they provide complete protection and are comparatively light and comfortable as compared with other masks. The outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for Procedure Masks. The government initiatives about the use of masks to prevent virus spread have propelled the market growth. The rise in the awareness among the people for protection again infections have further driven the demand for Procedure Masks.
In terms of the industries, Healthcare segment has obtained the most significant growth due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, government initiatives for better healthcare protection of doctors and Nurses have further escalated the growth. Based on the Distribution Channel, Pharmacy segment has held most remarkable owing to the high availability of masks.
Europe has dominated the regional market due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Europe has held the highest growth in the market as many European countries have significantly been affected by the Coronavirus. Italy, Germany, and Spain were the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus. The increase in the disposable income among the consumers and the government initiatives about the use of facial masks during the pandemic have escalated the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in cases in countries like China and India; the presence of manufacturers in these countries has further escalated the growth in the market.
Scope of the Report
By Product
- Procedure Masks
- Surgical Masks
- N95 Masks
By Industries
- Healthcare
- Industries
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacy
- Online stores
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Coltene
- BSN Medical
- Cardinal Health
- Honeywell
- Dentsply Sirona
- Advind Healthcare's Smog Mask
- Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
- Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
