The "Protein Therapeutics Market Research Report by Protein Function (Enzymatic and Regulatory, Protein Diagnostics, and Vaccines), Product Type, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protein Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 67.83 billion in 2021, USD 73.00 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.80% to reach USD 106.45 billion by 2027.
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.
This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Protein Therapeutics market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Protein Therapeutics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Protein Therapeutics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Protein Therapeutics Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets
- Government initiatives to improve the healthcare services
- Growing geriatric population & rising predominance of chronic diseases
Restraints
- Limitations to protein therapeutics such as high production costs and large proteins with low efficiency to penetrate in tissue
- Availability concerns as oral drugs due to denaturation in the gut
Opportunities
- Potential for bispecific monoclonal antibodies
- Unmet medical needs in developing countries
Challenges
- High cost of production and treatment
- Competition from biosimilars
Companies Mentioned
- Ambrx
- Aravive
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Atomwise
- Autolus
- DesigneRx Pharmaceuticals
- Editas Medicine
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Genentech
- Good Therapeutics
- Institut Pasteur
- LabGenius
- Leiden University Medical
- LGC Group
- Morphic Therapeutic
- Omeros
- Pfizer
- ProteinQure
- Sanofi S.A.
- SilkTech Biopharmaceuticals
- Translate Bio
- Trinity College Dublin
- Venturis Therapeutics
