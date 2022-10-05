DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
The "Global Respiratory Device Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory device market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- 3B Medical, Inc.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- BMC Medical Co., Ltd.
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Cipla, Ltd.
- Circadiance LLC
- Curative Medical
- DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
- General Electric (GE) Co.
Major factors augmenting the respiratory device market is the high prevalence of COVID-19, sleep apnea, asthma and COPD patients globally.
Changing lifestyle and increasing obesity is also one of the major factors for rising cases of respiratory diseases. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) account for approximately 60% of the respiratory drugs and devices market. An aging population and major lifestyle changes have led to a rise in respiratory diseases.
In addition, habits such as overeating, smoking, lack of exercise and other major lifestyle changes are causing respiratory diseases. Cases of the respiratory disorder are also on a rise in new-born. However, there are factors such as high prices of medical devices and the availability of alternate treatment of sleep apnea that serve as barriers to the market growth.
The respiratory devices are inhalation devices and equipment used to provide medication to the patient with respiratory ailments. Most of the devices use non-invasive form of therapy for treating a patients with respiratory diseases. Respiratory devices companies are concentrating on developing new and advance products such as smart inhalers and digital sensors.
Companies are expanding their product portfolios and increasing their R&D budget in order to stay competitive in the market. Major respiratory devices include therapeutic devices such as masks, ventilators, humidifiers, positive airway pressure devices and other devices. Other respiratory devices include diagnostic and monitoring devices and consumables and accessories meters.
Inhalers and Ventilators will Drive the Market Growth of Respiratory Devices
Inhalers hold the major share in therapeutic respiratory devices. The increasing prevalence of asthma with the rising pollution is the major driving factor for it. Additionally, the rising number of smokers and tobacco addicts will contribute to the increase of COPD cases globally which will also boost the growth of the inhalers segment. Metered-dose and dry-powder inhalers are the common varieties of inhalers.
Ventilators remain the life savior equipment not only for the patients with respiratory diseases but also for patients with other severe diseases including, brain tumor, cancer, and many more. The outbreak of COVID-19 had given a boost to the demand for ventilators which is expected to drive the market further during the forecast period.
Under the segment of diagnostic devices, sleep test devices are emerging in the market as lots of health-conscious people are now using them to monitor their body behavior while sleeping.
According to the World Health Organization, there were 251 million cases of COPD throughout the globe. The outbreak of COVID-19 had almost equally impacted the world. Hence the demand for respiratory devices was equally raised throughout the globe. However, due to technological advancement, North America is expected to contribute more to the respiratory devices market. If the COVID-19 pandemic was not there, still the prevalence of other respiratory diseases including asthma is giving considerable growth to the respiratory devices market.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global respiratory device market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3.1.1.1. Overview
3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.1.4. Recent Developments
3.1.2. Medtronic plc
3.1.2.1. Overview
3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.2.4. Recent Developments
3.1.3. Drager AG
3.1.3.1. Overview
3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.3.4. Recent Developments
3.1.4. GE Healthcare
3.1.4.1. Overview
3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4.4. Recent Developments
3.1.5. Getinge AB
3.1.5.1. Overview
3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.5.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Respiratory Device Market by Diagnostic Devices
5.2. Global Respiratory Device Market by Therapeutic Devices
5.3. Global Respiratory Device Market by Disposable Devices
6. Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3psh90
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005628/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES MEDICAL SUPPLIES OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/05/2022 12:01 PM/DISC: 10/05/2022 12:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005628/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.