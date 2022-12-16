DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Analysis by Product, by Workflow, by End use, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single-use bioprocessing market size is estimated to be USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.83% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Numerous benefits of incorporating SUS into the entire biomanufacturing cycle, growing acceptance of single-use technology among CMOs, investments in cGMP production are continuing, and the commercial success of biopharmaceuticals, and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, are major factors driving market growth.
However, high price of single-use equipment and limited acceptance in downstream processing are expected to hinder the growth.
By Product
Based on product, the market is categorized into apparatus & plants, work equipment, and simple & peripheral elements. In 2021, the work equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the benefits of single-use bioprocessing include fewer capital expenditures, lower operational costs, and a less environmental impact, the widespread use of single-use bags in biomanufacturing procedures.
By Workflow
On the basis of workflow, the market is divided into downstream, fermentation, and upstream. In 2021, the upstream segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the rise in disposable bioprocess applications, industrial SUS providers are concentrating on providing cutting-edge solutions to address productivity issues.
By End use
Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into biopharmaceutical manufacturer and academic & clinical research institutes. In 2021, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increased demand for vaccine manufacturing and related bioprocessing services, numerous bio manufacturers have begun to invest in increasing their manufacturing capacities, and the rising popularity of disposables across third - party manufacturers has highly assisted the biopharmaceutical manufacturing business.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the single-use bioprocessing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical R&D and the availability of large-scale biopharmaceutical production facilities in the United States. Additionally, the market of North America is home to a large number of contract manufacturing companies that are integrating disposables into their operations.
