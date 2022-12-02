DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
The "Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sleep aid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders.
For instance, according to the Sleep Foundation, in the US, the number of people with more than 65 years was 15% in 2016 and expected to have 21% by 2040 of the US population. This trend continues to be experienced globally, as the United Nations estimation that the number of people with more than 60 years will be double by 2050, and Triple by 2100.
Aging is linked to a variety of health issues, including sleep problems. In reality, lack of sleep can contribute to a variety of issues, lowering the quality of life in adults over the age of 65.
Several common disturbances found in older adults such as walking up at night, daytime napping, and sleep issues occurs such as nighttime urination, pain, insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and daytime drowsiness, among others. Among these, sleep apnea is a sleep breathing disorder in which the upper airway collapses during sleep.
It has an impact on sleep quality and daily weariness, as well as being a risk factor for hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and sudden death while sleeping, it most commonly observed in elderly people.
The factors that are restraining the growth of the market include shortage of skilled medical professionals, patent expiration of sleep disorder medications, and side effects associated with the sleep medications, among others. Moreover, the increase in awareness about sleep disorders and technological advancements are expected to create new market opportunities to sleep aids manufacturers during the forecast period.
Regional Outlooks
The global sleep aid market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).
North America has been predicted to dominate the global sleep aid market. The growth is mainly attributed due to increased health care expenditure, a huge population with a sleep disorder, and higher awareness regarding sleep disorders.
Asia-Pacific is projected to have considerable growth in the Global Sleep Aid Market
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the global sleep aid market. In the region, countries such as China and India are the most promising economies in terms of growth. This is attributable to the increased prevalence of cases of insomnia. The market for sleep aids is being driven by a rise in the young population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, stressful working hours, and a lifestyle change.
For instance, increasing working hours, heavy workloads and work pressures, and a stressful work atmosphere all contribute to increased stress levels and poor sleep quality. As a result, sales of over-the-counter (OTC) sleeping medicines, which support enhancing sleep quality, across the region.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global sleep aid market.
- Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.
