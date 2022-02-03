DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
The "Small Scale Bioreactors Market, by Product Type By Capacity, By End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bioreactors are processing vessels used for providing effective environment for enzymes or cells during biochemical processing which involves biological active substances and microorganisms. The bioreactor processes are aerobic or anaerobic. There are various types of bioreactors such as Glass bioreactors, carbon steel bioreactors, stainless steel bioreactors, ceramic bioreactors, and PTFE plastic bioreactors are all cylindrical constructions that come in a variety of sizes and capacities.
As the pharmaceutical industries increased efforts to create vaccinations or medications where bioreactors are used in vaccine production, it can be employed for static culture or roller bottle technology. Bioreactors inject sterile gas such as oxygen and carbon dioxide into the culture medium throughout the manufacturing process. Constant stirring disperses the nutrients and lowers the size of gas bubbles formed by the sterile gas supply in the culture vessel, allowing oxygen to enter the nutrient solution.
Market players are indulged in research and development activities which is expected to increase the growth of the global small scale bioreactors market over the forecast period. For instance, according to article published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, August 2020, researchers of University College of London, U.K. conducted the study to review Small-Scale Fluidized Bed Bioreactor (sFBB) for Long-Term Dynamic Culture of 3D Cell Constructs and in vitro Testing. The results of the study demonstrated that sFBB serve as a device for long-term culture and analysis of 3D cell constructs with prospects of engineering in vitro models, which could more closely reproduce the in vivo conditions and in a more cost-effective manner, and ultimately contribute towards reducing the use of animal models in research.
Increasing number of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations of key players in the regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia pacific is expected to drive the growth of small scale bioreactors market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a regenerative medicine company, announced that its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., had signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), a specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. Under this collaboration, the company and the healthcare center will work for the development of cell therapies and regenerative medicines for the treatment of severe diseases including COVID-19.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global small scale bioreactors market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global small scale bioreactors market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global small scale bioreactors market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global small scale bioreactors market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Small Scale Bioreactors Market, By Product Type:
- Reusable Bioreactors
- Stainless Steel Bioreactors
- Glass Bioreactors
- Single-use Bioreactors
Global Small Scale Bioreactors Market, By Capacity:
- 5 ML -100 ML
- 100 ML-250 ML
- 250 ML -500 ML
- 500 ML-1 L
- 1L-3L
- 3L-5L
Global Small Scale Bioreactors Market, By End User:
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Research Organizations
Global Small Scale Bioreactors Market, By Region:
- North America- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Danaher Corporation
- Lonza Group
- Eppendorf AG
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Getinge AB
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl
- Infors AG
- Biosan
- MicroDigital Co., Ltd.
- 2mag AG
- MDX Biotechnik International GmbH
- Esco Lifesciences Group
- HiTec Zang GmbH
- Hanil Scientific Inc.
- Adolf Kuhner AG
- Ori Biotech
- Aglaris
- AdvaBio
