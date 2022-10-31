DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "Smart Insulin Pens Market By Type, By Usability, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart insulin pens market was valued at $94.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $298.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Key Market Players
- Emperra GmbH
- Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd.
- Medtronic plc
- Novo Nordisk
- Pendiq
- Sanofi
- Berlin-Chemie
- Bigfoot Biomedical
- Digital Medics Pty Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
Smart insulin pens are used for external insulin delivery thus offering an easy to carry solution for diabetes management. Different kinds of smart insulin pens and associated devices, such as smart pen caps, are in the market, and smart insulin pens with connectivity are defined as those with built-in interface technology.
The demand for insulin pens has increased considerably in the recent years owing to surge in incidence of diabetic patients coupled with the cost-effective nature of insulin pens as compared to insulin pumps. In addition, their simple functioning and accuracy related to insulin dosing further stimulates their demand.
However, there are certain disadvantages associated with the use of insulin pen such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, thus increasing the frequency of injections needed. This in turn impedes the market growth.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart insulin pens market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing smart insulin pens market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the smart insulin pens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart insulin pens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
By Type
- First Generation Pens
- Second Generation Pens
By Usability
- Prefilled
- Reusable
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn4x6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005398/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DIABETES HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 07:54 AM/DISC: 10/31/2022 07:54 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005398/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.