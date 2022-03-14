DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022--
The "Smart Water Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart water management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Arad Group
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Engie SA
- Honeywell International Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- i2O Water Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Itron Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- TaKaDu Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Smart water management (SWM) refers to an information and communication technology (ICT) solution that collects, shares and analyzes real-time data from water networks. It uses digital meters, sensors, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and geographic information system (GIS) to communicate and interact with wastewater systems. They detect leaks, minimize energy usage, conserve water, predict equipment failure and ensure regulatory compliance. SWM systems are also integrated with advanced pressure management, advanced analytics, meter data management, residential water efficiency and smart irrigation management systems for enhanced operational efficiency.
The increasing demand for efficient wastewater management solutions across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing pollution, scarcity of water and climate volatility, there is a rising requirement for freshwater supplies to meet the needs of the growing population. In line with this, the increasing undertaking of smart city initiatives, especially in the developing countries, is also contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions offer remote monitoring, detection of leaks and improved network visibility and irrigation management. Service providers are also developing two-way communication systems for time-based synchronized meter readings and remote valve shut-off facilities. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainable development, along with rapid upgradation of the existing water infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart water management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart water management market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart water management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Water Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixm9xw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005702/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/14/2022 12:45 PM/DISC: 03/14/2022 12:46 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005702/en