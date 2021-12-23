DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021--
The "SOC-as-a-Service Market Research Report by Component, Service type, Offering Type, Vertical, Application area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SOC-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 471.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 623.54 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.52% reaching USD 2,554.99 million by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the SOC-as-a-Service Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing penetration of internet and growing demand for connected devices
- Rising demand for BYOD and work from home
- Growing applications in the government and public sector industry verticals
Restraints
- Risk of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats
- Dearth of skilled professionals
Opportunities
- Deployment of modern technological solutions
- Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across SMEs
- Governments are heavily deploying new technology solutions through digital governance initiatives and smart cities
Challenges
- Lack of trust among enterprises
- Difficulty in addressing the complexity of advanced threats
Companies Mentioned
- Alert Logic
- AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Arctic Wolf Networks
- AT&T Inc.
- Avertium
- Binary Defense
- BlackStratus
- BLOKWORX, Inc.
- ConnectWise
- Continuum
- Critical Start, Inc.
- Cygilant, Inc.
- ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.
- eSentire Inc.
- Expel, Inc.
- Fortinet
- GA Systems
- IARM Information Security
- Inspira Enterprise
- Netsurion LLC
- NTT Communications
- Proficio
- Radar Cyber Security
- SOCSoter, Inc
- Suma Soft
- Thales e-Security, Inc
