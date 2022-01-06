DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market Research Report by Payload, by Platform, by Service Type, by Vehicle Type, by Orbit Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market size was estimated at USD 32.90 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 36.71 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.93% to reach USD 64.72 billion by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing number of satellite and testing probe
- Miniaturization of satellites and launchers
- Emergence of a new low-cost space race to observation satellites
Restraints
- High initial costs associated with the launch services
Opportunities
- Increase in space research and development (R&D) activities
- Growing government investments and private funds
- Integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and 3D modeling for satellite designs
Challenges
- Lack of skilled workforce and resistance to adaptability toward new technologies
Companies Mentioned
- AIRBUS S.A.S
- Antrix Corporation Ltd.
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Rocket Lab USA
- S7 Space
- Safran
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp
- Starsem
- State Space Corporation
- The Boeing Company
