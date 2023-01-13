DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Stretch Marks Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Stretch Marks Treatment estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Topical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Stretch Marks Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$256.3 Million by the year 2027.
Microdermabrasion Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Microdermabrasion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$112.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Basq Skincare
- Clarins Group
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Dermaclara, Inc.
- E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
- Ellipse, a Candela Company
- Helix Biomedix, Inc.
- Laboratoires Expanscience
- Mama Mio US Inc.
- Merz North America, Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- The Boppy Company, LLC.
- Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd.
- Weleda AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Stretch Marks Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
