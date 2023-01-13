DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--

The "Stretch Marks Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Stretch Marks Treatment estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Topical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Stretch Marks Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$256.3 Million by the year 2027.

Microdermabrasion Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR

In the global Microdermabrasion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$112.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Basq Skincare
  • Clarins Group
  • Cynosure, Inc.
  • Dermaclara, Inc.
  • E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
  • Ellipse, a Candela Company
  • Helix Biomedix, Inc.
  • Laboratoires Expanscience
  • Mama Mio US Inc.
  • Merz North America, Inc.
  • Syneron Medical Ltd.
  • The Boppy Company, LLC.
  • Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd.
  • Weleda AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Stretch Marks Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

