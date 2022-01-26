DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
The "Supply Chain Management Market by Component, Solution Type, Deployment Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Supply chain management (SCM) is the centralized management that facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. This solution is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions. The management of supply chain enable companies to cut excess costs as well as speedily deliver products to the consumer.
The growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.
However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, sourcing & procurement software, and manufacturing execution system.
By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and other. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology
- Increase in use of cloud-based SCM software
- Surge in need for improved supply chain visibility
- Increase in need of demand management solutions among enterprises
- Increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies
Restraints
- High cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution
- Increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises
Opportunities
- Upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software
- Integration of block chain technology in SCM software
Key Players
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- JDA Software Group Inc.
- Infor
- Manhattan Associates
- Epicor Software Corporation
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Highjump
- Kinaxis Inc.
- IBM Corporation
