The "T-Cell Therapy Market Research Report by Modality, by Therapy Type, by Indication, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global T-Cell Therapy Market size was estimated at USD 4,602.04 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,554.66 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.03% to reach USD 14,470.73 million by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the T-Cell Therapy Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Therapy Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Therapy Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing approvals along with expanding manufacturing capabilities
- COVID-19 pandemic triggered the investment flow
- Alarming rate of increase in prevalence of cancers
Restraints
- Limitations of CAR T-cell immunotherapy including paucity of safe tumour-specific targets, and inadequate homing of CAR T-cells to tumour deposits
Opportunities
- Immuno-oncology sector booming with R&D funding
- Expanding gene therapy marketspace
Challenges
- Safety issues and possible side-effects
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
- Amgen Inc.
- B-MoGen Biotechnologies Inc.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc.
- GigaGen Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- NeoStem, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc
- Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd
- Tmunity Therapeutics Inc.
