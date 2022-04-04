DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
The "Telecom API - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom API estimated at US$170.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$435.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period.
SMS, MMS & RCS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Telecom API market.
Messaging API represents a key segment, driven by widespread adoption of RCS and SMS services that make use of messaging APIs. The RCS, SMS and MMS API enables contacts management, delivery of bulk SMS, receiving of incoming SMS, and activates transactional OTPs and updates. The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) API is also expected to witness strong growth led by the increasing strength of call centers, particularly in developing countries.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $58.5 Billion by 2026
The Telecom API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$58.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$65.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a key market for telecom APIs, owing to the widespread adoption of technology in the region. Moreover, major technological advancements in the telecom and communications sectors arise from the region owing to the presence of technology majors including Google, AT&T, and Broadcom among others.
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Mobility Initiatives Jacking Up API Market
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- API Adoption to Aid Covid-19 Tracking
- An Introduction to Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)
- The Digital Revolution
- The Business Potential
- APIs Monetize Network Assets
- Telecom API and AI
- Opportunities with 5G
- APIs - An Essential Element of Modern Telecom Networks: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growth Drivers for Telecom APIs
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Role of WebRTC Augurs Well
- Rise in Demand for Voice APIs
- SMS, MMS, & RCS APIs Steer Overall Growth
- Internet Usage Patterns Widen the Opportunity for Telecom APIs
- Expanding Mobile Internet User Base & Consumption Bodes Well
- Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology
- Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
- Growing Uptake of eCommerce Enhances Opportunities
- Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains
- Mobile Edge Computing Widens Use Case
- Market to Gain from Growing Adoption of IoT & M2M
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Location-Based Applications Elevate the Demand Location API
- Increased Relevance of IVR Improves the Prospects for IVR API
- Growing Focus on Enterprise Mobility Management Augurs Well
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
