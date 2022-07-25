DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products) By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global topical drug delivery market is anticipated to witness a growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased incidence of burn injuries across the globe and advancements in the transdermal drug delivery systems are primarily driving the market demand.
The rise at the old age population who prefer to use tropical drug delivery as it eases the drug delivery process fuels the market demand. Also, the growing popularity of the non-invasive procedures due to their cost-effectiveness and fast healing among patients is further expected to influence the market growth in the next five years.
The global topical drug delivery market is segmented into product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is fragmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products. Semi-solid formulations dominate the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Lotions, creams, gels, pastes, ointments, and other semi-solid formulations are some examples of semi-solid formulations that are used topically. These formulations are absorbed through the skin, and the therapeutic ingredients do the same, penetrating the skin to enter the body's bloodstream through tiny capillaries. They fix any damage or abnormality in the epidermal tissues that cover the surface of the body. The rise in the number of surgeries and organ transplantation procedures is driving the segment demand.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global topical drug delivery market based on product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global topical drug delivery market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global topical drug delivery market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global topical drug delivery market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global topical drug delivery market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global topical drug delivery market
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson & Johnson SA
- Nestle SA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novartis AG
- Merck & Co Inc
- Crescita Therapeutics Inc
- Cipla Ltd
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Bayer AG
- Encore Dermatology, Inc
- MedPharm Group Ltd
- Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Galderma SA
Report Scope:
In this report, global Topical Drug Delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product:
- Semi-Solid Formulations
- Liquid Formulations
- Solid Formulations
- Transdermal Products
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration:
- Dermal Drug Delivery
- Ophthalmic Drug Delivery
- Rectal Drug Delivery
- Vaginal Drug Delivery
- Nasal Drug Delivery
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
