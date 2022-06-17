DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The "Trailer Assist System Market Research Report by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, and Truck), User Type, Component, Technology, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Trailer Assist System Market size was estimated at USD 103.78 million in 2021, USD 116.27 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.21% to reach USD 207.16 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Trailer Assist System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Trailer Assist System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Trailer Assist System Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in use among passenger and commercial automotive
- Rising application of towing vehicles
- Growing integration of safety and comfort solutions in autonomous vehicles
Restraints
- High cost for integration and installation in vehicles
Opportunities
- Technological advancements in trailer assist systems with AI and IoT
- Ongoing developments pertinent to semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles
Challenges
- Reduced application of towing trailers in emerging economies
Companies Mentioned
- Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC By BorgWarner Inc.
- DornerWorks Ltd
- Echomaster
- Ford Motor Company
- Garmin Ltd
- General Motors Company
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Jaguar Land Rover Limited
- Magna International Inc.
- POCLAIN HYDRAULICS
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tata Motors Limited
- TowGo, LLC
- TruckCam
- Valeo SA
- Volkswagen AG
- WABCO Holdings, Inc
- Westfalia-Automotive GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gauli7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005439/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER AUTOMOTIVE AUTONOMOUS DRIVING/VEHICLES TRUCKING FLEET MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 12:13 PM/DISC: 06/17/2022 12:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005439/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.