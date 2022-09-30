DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
The "Global Viscosupplementation Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period. Viscosupplementation is a surgical technique that is used to relieve the effects of osteoarthritis. It is a non-invasive technique that involves injecting lubricating fluid into joints, also known as hyaluronic acid injections.
The technique mainly designed to reduce joint pain and improve the condition of osteoarthritis joints such as the knee, hip, foot, shoulder, back, wrist, and elbow. The rising global prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growing geriatric population are some key factors that are projected to boost the viscosupplementation market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, improved healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness about viscosupplementation are expected to provide significant growth to the global viscosupplementation market.
On the other hand, the global viscosupplementation market is projected to hinder by stringent government regulations and increasing insurance denials for viscosupplementation products. However, due to the treatment effectiveness in providing relief to patients, the market for viscosupplementation in knee osteoarthritis is rapidly increasing.
Patients who didn't recover from physical exercise, weight loss, or corticosteroid injections will benefit from viscosupplementation for knee procedures. As a result, this will be creating an opportunity for the growth of the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Ferring B.V.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- LG Chem (Life Sciences)
- Lifecore Biomedical, LLC
- Maxigen Biotech, Inc.
- Pharmascience Inc.(PendoPharm)
- Regen Lab SA
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seikagaku Corp.
- Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stellar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Swiss Biomed Orthopaedics AG
- Virchow Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global Viscosupplementation market
- Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on key players
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Viscosupplementation market By Product
5.1.1. Single-Injection
5.1.2. Three-Injection
5.1.3. Five-Injection
5.2. Global Viscosupplementation market by Application
5.2.1. Knee
5.2.2. Hip
5.2.3. Ankle
5.2.4. Others(Shoulder, Spine)
6. Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duyplz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005287/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/30/2022 07:14 AM/DISC: 09/30/2022 07:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005287/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.