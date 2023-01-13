DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Wi-Fi 6 Market By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Location, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the wi-fi 6 market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax is the newest version of Wi-Fi. It is expected to connect to the internet, in the same basic way, but using a number of new technologies for quick and more effective connection. It is intended to promote efficiency, decrease congestion, and boost speed in instances where a lot of bandwidth is being used. In the same transmission window, a Wi-Fi 6 router can broadcast various signals. This prevents each device from having to wait for a turn as the router distributes data throughout the network, allowing the router to communicate with several devices with a single transfer.
Moreover, the Wi-Fi 6 standard enhances preceding Wi-Fi standards' positive aspects while also increasing productivity, adaptability, and scalability. These improvements increase the speed and capacity of both, new and old networks for next-generation applications. Wi-Fi 6 achieves this by encoding data more effectively, leading to better output. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 doubles the channel width and widens the Wi-Fi range from 80 MHz to 160 MHz, enabling a speedier connection between router and the device.
Factors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth.
However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global Wi-Fi 6 market is the adoption of digital transformation initiatives among companies. When businesses use Wi-Fi 6, it reduces the cost of installing a connection that requires a physical connection. Small businesses can compete with large businesses because flexibility is provided by mobilizing people and corporate processes to compete without sacrificing employee efficiency or productivity.
Moreover, factors such as increase in the number of smartphones and increase in Wi-Fi enabled devices is also boosting the market growth. However, security issues along with range of Wi-Fi 6, which is less than that of the 5 Ghz network hampers the market growth.
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Solution
- Service
- Service Type
- Professional
- Managed
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
By Location
- Outdoor
- Indoor
By Industry Vertical
- IT and Telecom
- Education
- Retail and E Commerce
- Healthcare
- Government
- Travel and Hospitality
- Transportation and Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest Of LAMEA
