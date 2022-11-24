DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "Wireless Charging Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Charging Market is projected to reach USD 37.14 billion by 2027 from USD 17.65 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Wireless Charging Market size was estimated at USD 6,557.36 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7,371.40 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.04% to reach USD 13,686.92 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market size was estimated at USD 5,079.98 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5,767.95 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.41% to reach USD 10,813.63 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Wireless Charging Market size was estimated at USD 6,015.59 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,785.51 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.17% to reach USD 12,641.01 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on wireless charging identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the wireless charging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology:
- Inductive
- Radio Frequency
- Resonant
Implementation:
- Receivers
- Transmitters
Application:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Industrial
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- B&PLUS KK
- DAIHEN Corporation
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- In2power NV
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Ossia Inc.
- Plugless Power LLC
- Powercast Corporation
- Powermat Technologies Ltd.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- WiBotic Inc.
- WiTricity Corporation
- Wiferion GmbH
- ZENS Consumer BV
