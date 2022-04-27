DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
The "Global Wireless Charging IC Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Charging IC Market
Wireless charging IC is defined as an inductive charging integrated circuit which uses electromagnetic induction to provide electricity via a power transfer from receiver coil to the transmitter coil.
Portable equipment such as power tools, vehicles, and electric toothbrushes can be charged by placing near a charging station/ inductive pad without any precise alignment or plug.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand of compact design for portable consumer electronic devices expected to boost the global wireless charging IC market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for miniaturized components in several electronic devices will significantly drive the growth of global wireless charging AIC market growth. Also, various advantages offered by the miniaturization of the components are portability, energy & material consumption, and reduction in cost will positively influence the market growth.
Moreover, the growing use of wireless charging IC in smart devices including smart phones, and smart watches is augmenting the wireless charging IC market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
The high cost of these components is a major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global wireless charging IC market growth during this forecast timeframe.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Texas Instruments, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corp., On Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, MediaTek, Linear Technology, ROHM Semiconductor, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Transmitter ICs
- Receiver ICs
By Substrate Type
- Organic
- Inorganic
By Component
- Circuit Breakers
- Power Solution
- Relays
By Application
- Medical Devices
- Tablets & Smartphones
- Wearable Electronic Devices
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Wireless Charging IC Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
