The "Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021-2026) by Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless mesh network market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.
Key factors such as the development of smart cities and smart devices, industrial applications, and advancements in the wireless communication sector have been driving the overall Wireless Mesh Network market growth. Security applications have a high demand for improved coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop, high-speed short-distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems. These requirements are fulfilled by WMN, and thus augmenting the WMN market growth in security applications.
Conversely, data security and privacy concerns, high cost of installation are the major restraints for the market growth. Technical issues are the challenges faced by the WMN market. The recent developments, new product launches, and product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions undertaken by the major market players are expected to boost the market.
The global wireless mesh network market is segmented further based on Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Demand for Bandwidth Requirement
- Growing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices
- Need for A Consistent and Stable Network
- Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices
- Increasing Connectivity in The Mobiles and Handsets, Due to Artificial Intelligence
Restraints
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Opportunities
- Adoption of Advanced Networking Technologies Among SMEs
- Potential Growth Opportunities for Security System Integrators
- The Development of Infrastructure and Smart Cities
Challenges
- Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability
Companies Mentioned
- Qualcomm
- ABB
- Qorvo
- Cisco Systems
- Ruckus Wireless
- Aruba Networks
- Synapse Wireless
- Wirepas
- Rajant Corporation
- Strix Systems
- Cambium Networks
- Firetide
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Fluidmesh Networks
- Concentris Systems
- SCAN RF Projects
- Lumen radio,
- ValuePoint Networks
- Proxim Wireless
- Winncom Technologies Corp
- Trilliant Holdings Inc.
- Filament
- Veniam
- Hype Labs
- Quantenna Communications, Inc
