The "Wireless Security Cameras Systems Market by Offering, Camera Type, Deployment, Application and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless security cameras systems market size was valued at $5.91 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Wireless security cameras systems are perfect for home or business security solution for reliable video surveillance. These surveillance systems are easy to install, setup, and access monitoring over the internet. Wireless Security Cameras Systems are designed to be used in remote locations. They are ideal for places that have no wiring, or need to place cameras where there is no power source. The systems can be configured to transmit over either 900 MHz or 2.4 GHz radio frequencies.
The growth of the global wireless security cameras systems market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increase in demand for video analytics, and rise in penetration of smart homes. In addition, emergence of video surveillance-as-a-service (VSAAS), boosts the overall market growth. However, privacy and security related concern act as a major restraint for the global wireless security cameras systems market. On the contrary, increase in cloud based analytic services and rise in favorable government regulations to encourage security services are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the wireless security cameras systems industry.
The wireless security cameras systems market is segmented into offering, camera type, deployment, application, end user, and region. By offering, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. Depending on camera type, the market is categorized into PTZ, fixed, and others. By deployment, the market is segmented into On Cloud, and on premise. The applications covered in the study include indoor, and outdoor. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into city infrastructure, commercial, educational institutes, residential, hospitals, industrial, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High demand from developing countries
- Integration of IoT in wireless security cameras
- Rise in need of safety in high-risk areas
Restraint
- Limited range and network interference
Opportunities
- High demand from smart cities projects
Key Market Players
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems Gmbh
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
- D-Link Corporation
- Flir Systems, Inc.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell Security
- Panasonic Corporation
- Swann
