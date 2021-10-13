MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm, has incorporated new top talent as three Advisors from Amerant Bank join the firm’s independent network based in Miami. The Advisors are Vicent Costa, Ciro Vasquez, and Juan Zenck, who came together to form a team at Insigneo.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005937/en/
Insigneo Welcomes Advisors from Amerant Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
Vicent Costa, Ciro Vasquez, and Juan Zenck have decades of experience in the investment advising and wealth management professions. The three previously worked at various financial firms, including Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley, and RBC, earning the trust of many domestic and international private clients. By coming together to form a team, they have implemented their unique financial and personalized service model tailored to high net-worth individuals, combining it with a deep understanding of the comprehensive financial planning needs of each client’s family and business.
Vicent Costa most recently worked with Amerant Bank (previously known as Mercantil Commercebank). He has also worked for Credit Agricole SA, Banesto, along with Citibank and Merrill Lynch during the 1990s. He has an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology and a BA in Economics from the University of Valencia in Spain. Additionally, he holds Series 7, Series 63, and Series 65, Series 55 licenses and passed Level I Of CFA Examination.
Prior to working for Amerant Bank, Ciro Vasquez also worked at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust and Banco de Venezuela. He earned his MBA at the Universidad Santa Maria in Venezuela and is Series 7 and 66 licensed.
Juan Zenck previously worked at Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley, and RBC before joining his new team members at Amerant Bank. He holds a NASD Series 7 & 66 License and is currently finishing his MBA in Finance at Florida International University in Miami.
“The three of us have worked for many years in the finance and banking world here in Miami and in many other locations and cultures,” said Vicent Costa. “We are excited to join the Insigneo network, which will allow our team to continue to expand, further strengthening our relationships with our high net-worth clientele.”
“We are beyond excited that Juan Zenck, Ciro Vasquez, and Vicent Costa, have joined our family of independent international Financial Advisors in Miami. We look forward to working with them as we grow the business together for their many high net-worth clients here in Miami and other regions of the world,” said Javier Rivero Insigneo’s President.
Insigneo empowers Financial Advisors managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over 13 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 180 financial advisors, serving more than 11,000 clients globally. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services. www.insigneo.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005937/en/
CONTACT: Deborah Hartmann
Newlink Group
Deborah.hartmann@newlink-group.com
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Insigneo
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 12:09 PM/DISC: 10/13/2021 12:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005937/en