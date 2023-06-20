Inspiring Transformation: Man Loses 300 lbs, Gets Awarded Smile Makeover From Nuvia Dental Implant Center

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
After shedding a mind-blowing 300 lbs and taking back control of his life, Ken, a Minnesota native was gifted a new 24-hour smile makeover from Nuvia Dental Implant Center.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620688766/en/
Ken Smiling After Loosing 300lbs and getting new permanent teeth from Nuvia Dental Implant Center (Photo: Business Wire)
Ken, who has become a symbol of inspiration for countless people across the US, embraced DDP Yoga, a program created by Hall Of Fame Wrestler Diamon Dallas Page and lauded for its efficacy in weight management and personal growth. Ken utilized the program to regain command of his life.
Despite the heartbreaking loss of his loyal dog, Lucky, Ken maintained his unwavering commitment to his health. His dedication led to him winning the 'Positively Unstoppable Challenge', a yearly initiative from DDP Yoga to inspire significant life transformations.
In an unexpected turn in his story, Ken received a surprise package from Nuvia Dental Implant Center on the same day as his celebration. Struck by the surprise and brimming with emotion, Ken expressed his gratitude with a simple, heartfelt “Wow!”
The day following his successful dental implant procedure, Ken's transformation was evident - his new smile was radiant, and his renewed confidence was palpable. As a sentimental tribute, Nuvia also gifted him a hand-painted portrait of his beloved dog, Lucky, moving Ken to tears.
"Ken's journey is an extraordinary testament to the power of self-belief, persistence, and the magic of community support," Page remarked. "His story inspires us all."
Ken's story encapsulates the belief that anyone can become Positively Unstoppable with determination, continuous support, and the right opportunities.
Watch the video documentary of Ken’s journey here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1RTdfdvB38NiIGD4UA26Q
About Nuvia Dental Implant Center
Nuvia Dental Implant Center offers a 24-hour smile restoration procedure that replaces missing or damaged teeth with high-quality, permanent teeth supported by dental implants. Over a decade and millions of dollars have been invested in their proprietary process, enabling them to complete what could take other providers up to 10 months or more in just 24 hours. Visit https://www.nuviasmiles.com/ for more information.
About DDP Yoga
DDP Yoga, the brainchild of Wrestling Icon Diamond Dallas Page, is a fitness revolution aimed at empowering individuals to take charge of their lives. Developed from DDP's personal injury recovery journey, this unique program combines adaptable workouts with a supportive community, emphasizing holistic health, mental well-being, and an enduring commitment to personal transformation. Learn more at https://ddpyoga.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620688766/en/
CONTACT: Nuvia Dental Implant Center
Phone : (866) 540-5882
Email :marketing@nuviasmiles.comDDP Yoga
KEYWORD: UTAH MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH DENTAL
SOURCE: Nuvia Dental Implant Center
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/20/2023 07:34 PM/DISC: 06/20/2023 07:31 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620688766/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.