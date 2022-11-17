NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Inspirna, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Tavazoie, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Operating Officer David Darst, MBA, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2022 at 4:45pm ET hosted by Evercore ISI research analyst Umer Raffat.
Links to the live and archived versions of the discussion will be available on Inspirna’s website under the News section.
About Inspirna
Inspirna, Inc., is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer drugs that target key pathways in cancers of high unmet need. The company is pursuing several first-in-class drug candidates. Inspirna’s lead drug candidate, RGX-202, is an orally-administered small molecule that targets the CKB/SLC6A8 pathway. This pathway becomes activated in the tumors of select patients where it enables the generation of the energy molecule ATP in response to tumor hypoxia. RGX-202 is currently being tested in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI and bevacizumab for the second line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic CRC.
Inspirna’s drug candidate RGX-104 is an oral small molecule activator of LXR/APOE that inhibits angiogenesis and tumor myeloid derived suppressor cells to enhance the immune response against tumors. RGX-104 is currently being tested in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic lung cancer or endometrial cancer.
Inspirna identifies novel cancer targets using its microRNA-based target discovery platform, RNA-DRIVEr™, which was originally developed by Inspirna’s scientific co-founders at The Rockefeller University and exclusively licensed to Inspirna. The Company brings together distinguished scientific founders, a seasoned board of directors, and a leadership team comprised of experienced drug developers. The Company is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Novo Holdings A/S, Sofinnova Partners, Sands Capital, Vivo Capital, Lepu Holdings Limited, Sixty Degree Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, K2 HealthVentures, Oceanpine Capital, WuXi PharmaTech Healthcare Fund I, LP, Alexandria Venture Investments, LLC, Dreavent 6, Exor Seeds, and the Partnership Fund for New York City. For more information, please visit www.inspirna.com.
