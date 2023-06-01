NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Inspirna, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Usman “Oz” Azam, M.D., will participate in a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2023 at 1:30pm ET.
Links to the live and archived versions of the presentation will be available on Inspirna’s website under the News section.
About Inspirna
Inspirna, Inc., is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer drugs that target key pathways in cancers of high unmet need. The company is pursuing several first-in-class drug candidates. Inspirna’s lead drug candidate, ompenaclid (RGX-202), is an orally-administered small molecule that targets the CKB/SLC6A8 pathway. This pathway becomes activated in the tumors of select patients where it enables the generation of the energy molecule ATP in response to tumor hypoxia. Ompenaclid is currently being tested in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI and bevacizumab for the second line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic RAS mutant colorectal cancer.
Inspirna’s second clinical stage drug candidate, abequolixron (RGX-104), is an oral small molecule activator of LXR/APOE that inhibits angiogenesis and tumor myeloid derived suppressor cells to enhance the immune response against tumors. Abequolixron is currently being tested in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic lung cancer in combination with docetaxel and endometrial cancer in combination with ipilimumab through a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.
Inspirna identifies novel cancer targets using its microRNA-based target discovery platform, RNA-DRIVEr, which was originally developed by Inspirna’s scientific co-founders at The Rockefeller University and exclusively licensed to Inspirna. The Company brings together distinguished scientific founders, a seasoned board of directors, and a leadership team comprised of experienced drug developers. The Company is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Novo Holdings A/S, Sofinnova Partners, Sands Capital, Vivo Capital, Lepu Holdings Limited, Sixty Degree Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, K2 HealthVentures, Oceanpine Capital, WuXi PharmaTech Healthcare Fund I, LP, Alexandria Venture Investments, LLC, Dreavent 6, Exor Seeds, and the Partnership Fund for New York City. For more information, please visit https://inspirna.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005181/en/
CONTACT: Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton
212-600-1902
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Inspirna, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/01/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/01/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005181/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.