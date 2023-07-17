CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, has launched two product development platforms that address the challenges, resource shortages, and learning gaps that exist in the product development process in the food and beverage industry.
Announced today at IFT FIRST, the Product Development Bootcamp is designed to equip product developers with the skills and knowledge to be more efficient in overcoming challenges and bringing products to market, while Concierge Service supports food and beverage professionals who might be lacking the bandwidth to conduct the critical research and other time-intensive activities necessary in the product development process.
“The product development process can be a long, arduous process. From the moment a product opportunity has been identified through the launch of that new or modified product, time is one of the most valuable resources a product developer has. That’s why IFT developed the Product Development Bootcamp, to teach and reinforce time-saving approaches that give product developers the right tools to efficiently overcome challenges to bring products to market safely and effectively,” said IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer Bryan Hitchcock.
IFT’s Product Development Bootcamp is a comprehensive, 10-module course that will better equip food and beverage professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic and competitive world of product development. Ideal for everyone from the product development novice to the product development veteran needing a refresher on the basics, the course offers a wealth of valuable insights, practical strategies, and real-world examples taught by top experts to accelerate and enhance product development. Upon completion of the course, learners will not only earn an IFT Product Development certificate but will also gain year-round access to valuable resources and tools that will help them continue their product development journeys.
To learn more or to register, go to ift.org/bootcamp.
Meanwhile, the Concierge Service was launched earlier this year as part of a membership package, but due to a high level of interest from the industry as well as its potential to help food and beverage professionals innovate more effectively and efficiently, the Concierge Service was expanded as a resource for all.
“IFT’s Concierge Service is the research and development support service the food and beverage industry needs to boost efficiency, enhance productivity, accelerate innovation, and increase speed-to-market,” said Kate Dockins, IFT’s Senior Vice President of Membership Experiences.
The process is simple. Once determining the support needed, a company can purchase a block of time (10-hour minimum) and submit their requests to the IFT Technical Concierge when support is needed. The Technical Concierge then determines the resources needed to fulfill the request and work commences.
To schedule a free consultation, go to ift.org/concierge-service, or email concierge@ift.org.
Earlier this year, IFT’s Global Food Traceability Center also launched a Traceability Workbook, a guide to helping food companies evaluate their current traceability system or help them build a new one for their company as well as their supply chain partners. It includes a six-step guide that outlines the design and implementation process to create a custom traceability system and a series of interactive worksheets to guide users through each step.
To learn more about IFT’s tools and resources, go to ift.org.
About Institute of Food Technologists
The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.
