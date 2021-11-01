ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® brand of products, today announced various activities to recognize Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day during the month of November.
“We are passionate about improving the lives of people with diabetes and at Insulet, we strive to make Pod therapy universally accessible to anyone requiring daily insulin,” said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With over 400 million people living with diabetes worldwide and 11 to 12 million in the countries we serve today, we’re committed to making an impact on this global epidemic.”
Insulet will virtually ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, November 15th. Ms. Petrovic will be joined by members of the Insulet community who have made a significant contribution to the Company’s latest innovative product, the Omnipod 5 ® Automated Insulin Delivery System, including employees as well as clinical trial participants and health care providers. Omnipod 5 will be the first tubeless, automated insulin delivery system with compatible smartphone control in the U.S. The Omnipod 5 System received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently under premarket review.
Throughout the month of November, Insulet will sponsor various community events, including Children with Diabetes’ Virtual Friends for Life, Risely Health’s Together T1D, and Beyond Type 1’s Community Table focusing on diabetes language. The Company has also partnered with Senita to offer a collection of fitness apparel with a portion of the proceeds funding scholarships for students living with diabetes.
Insulet will participate in several multi-media campaigns on its social media channels to further raise awareness of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and support and empower people with diabetes. Rebecca Redmond, Omnipod customer and relative of the co-discoverer of insulin Dr. Frederick Banting, will be featured across multiple channels and highlighted as Podder of the Month. Additional Omnipod brand ambassadors will also be sharing personal stories on their blogs and social media channels.
On World Diabetes Day, November 14, the Company will highlight the power and diversity of the diabetes community in a social media video. This content supports the International Diabetes Federation (IDF)’s theme for World Diabetes Day 2020, which is Access to Diabetes Care.
Insulet employees will also help spread awareness throughout November with various activities, including sharing their personal stories about living with the disease and wearing blue on Fridays, which is the color symbolizing diabetes.
To learn more about diabetes or to access helpful resources for living with diabetes, visit the American Diabetes Association, JDRF and the International Diabetes Federation.
About Insulet Corporation:
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com
Forward-Looking Statement:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
©2021 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod 5 are registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation. All rights reserved.
