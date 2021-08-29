CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Insurance Department will host a legislative review webinar in September.
The Sept. 9 meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to hear from regulators regarding new statutes, rules and legislation from the 2021 session. The session will also include a review of what is to come in the 2022 legislative session.
The webinar will feature Christopher Nicolopoulos, insurance commissioner; DJ Bettencourt, deputy insurance commissioner; James Fox, property and casualty director; Tyler Brannen, life and health director; and Marty Mobley, legislative coordinator.