CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Insurance Department will host a legislative review webinar in September.

The Sept. 9 meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to hear from regulators regarding new statutes, rules and legislation from the 2021 session. The session will also include a review of what is to come in the 2022 legislative session.

The webinar will feature Christopher Nicolopoulos, insurance commissioner; DJ Bettencourt, deputy insurance commissioner; James Fox, property and casualty director; Tyler Brannen, life and health director; and Marty Mobley, legislative coordinator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

