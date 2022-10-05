SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Beach Cities Insurance, providing the 30 th acquisition in the state of California.
Beach Cities Insurance Services is an independent agency located in Orange County, California serving California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii since 1992. Founded by Bryan McDonald, a California native who first entered the insurance industry in 1968, Beach Cities has always provided the highest quality service and coverage to its clients. A hallmark of Beach Cities has been the personal attention given to each client. This was reflected by the long-term clients they have built relationships with who remain with the agency to this day.
Beach Cities customers will continue to receive the service they are accustomed to under the Inszone Insurance brand.
“Bryan and his team have built an exceptional agency, and we are thrilled to have it become a part of Inszone,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Our growth in California has been incredible, and we are beyond excited to have this be out 30 th acquisition in the state, and for us to continue providing the excellent service our CA customers are accustomed to.”
The acquisition continues Inszone Insurance Services rapid growth within its home state of California, as the company continues to broaden its national footprint and continues its steady growth trajectory. A number of important transactions will be completed and announced in the upcoming months.
About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 31 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
