Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of Speck Insurance and Financial Services PLLC. The acquisition includes all operations of Speck Insurance and Financial Services, which will now operate from Inszone Insurance's local office, catering to the Katy, TX region.
Founded in 2001 by Sheree Covington Speck, Speck Insurance and Financial Services PLLC has established itself as a highly reputable personal and commercial insurance agency. With over four decades of diverse experience in the industry, Sheree has built a strong foundation for the business, with a focus on providing unmatched coverage solutions and serving clients' needs.
"Acquiring Speck Insurance and Financial Services PLLC is a great opportunity for Inszone Insurance," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance. "Sheree and her team have a long-standing history of serving their clients with the highest level of care, and we are excited to continue that tradition as part of Inszone Insurance. We look forward to expanding our presence in Texas and offering our clients an even broader range of insurance options.”
Inszone Insurance is thrilled to bring Speck Insurance and Financial Services PLLC into the Inszone family. With this acquisition, Inszone is now able to offer even more comprehensive insurance solutions to our loyal clients in Texas, while continuing to deliver the great service and support that both Speck Insurance and Inszone Insurance are known for.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 42 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
